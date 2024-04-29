Gov. Hochul gets involved after release of video showing DA’s interaction with officer

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting involved after body-worn camera video showed Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley arguing with a Webster Police officer during a traffic stop.

Hochul said in a statement released on Sunday night that she is referring the incident to the New York State Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct. Webster Police tried to pull Doorley over on Phillips Road on Monday, April 22 for speeding. Instead of stopping Doorley, drove home and called Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to say she would talk to officers at her house.

At the house, she called the chief a second time, asking him to tell officers to “leave her alone.” You can see the full body-worn camera video here.

Here is the statement from Hochul:

“District Attorneys are responsible for prosecuting criminal and traffic offenses, and must perform their duties with the highest ethical standards. Earlier today, I referred the Monroe County District Attorney to the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct following the release of police bodycam footage showing her claiming she is above the law, attempting to use her public office to evade responsibility, and acting unprofessionally towards a police officer simply trying to do his job. In doing so, she was acting in contravention of her responsibility as a District Attorney and undermined her ability to hold others accountable for violating the law. We are deeply grateful to the men and women of law enforcement who put on a uniform each day to protect the safety of all New Yorkers.”

Local activist group Save Rochester Inc. is organizing a protest demanding Doorley’s resignation on Monday outside her office.