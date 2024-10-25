Grand jury indicts Jamie Bush for the murder of her sister Penny Bush in Honeoye Falls

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. — Jamie Busch, a paraprofessional at Honeoye Falls Middle School, has been indicted by a grand jury after the murder of her sister, Penny Bush, earlier this month.

Jamie is accused of strangling Penny at her home in Honeoye Falls and then dumping her body in the Genesee River in Rush. Court staff tell News10NBC that a grand jury has voted to indict Jamie, finding evidence strong enough to support at least one felony charge.

WATCH: MCSO press conference on missing woman found dead in Genesee River, sister arrested

Jamie is accused of murder and tampering with evidence.

