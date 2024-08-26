Man admits to punching officer, trying to steal gun last September

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges stemming from an interaction with a police officer last fall, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 25, 2023, a Rochester Police officer was responding to reports of gunshots on Seventh Street when he saw a car speeding away with the lights off. The officer tried to stop the car. That’s when police say 27-year-old Jamie James crashed into a pole on Hempel Street, and ran away from the officer.

Once the officer caught up to James, officials say James punched the officer and tried to steal his gun. During the struggle, James was shot in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The officer was also hospitalized with injuries.

During their investigation, officers found two loaded guns and narcotics from the scene. The Monroe County Attorney General’s Office explains James will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

Monday, August 26, James pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Assault in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

“I am pleased that Jamie James is willing to admit to his violent actions last September,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “This defendant recklessly shot illegally possessed firearms and led a Rochester Police Officer on a foot chase, before physically assaulting him. This Police Officer was protecting his community that night and to this day serves the citizens of Rochester, even after this assault. Thank you to this officer, and the entire Rochester Police Department for ridding our community of two more illegal guns. The New York State Department of Corrections is the best place for this defendant.”

James’ sentencing is scheduled for November 6, 2024.

