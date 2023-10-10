Man shot during fight with police in September charged with assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jamie James was arraigned in his hospital bed and has been indicted on the following charges: Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault against a police officer.

The first four counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the two guns recovered both at the scene of the assault, and in James’ vehicle. The attempted criminal possession of a weapon is for attempting to take the officer’s handgun during the attack upon the officer. The assault charge is the result of the injuries of the officer when James ambushed him in the backyard of a house on First Street and repeatedly punched him in the head.

James is not allowed to have a gun in New York State as a result of his January 6, 2020 conviction for attempted criminal possession of a weapon. In that case he was sentenced to two years in prison, plus two years parole.

He was released from prison September 19, 2021, and discharged from parole on 9/17/2022.

In addition to the above charges, James faces additional charges for a September 3, 2023 incident at 17 Broadway Street. RPD says James was pulled over for traffic violations. After providing his ID to police, he stopped cooperating and sped away . The charges for that are obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and several traffic violations, including wrong way on a one way, failure to keep right, and crossing a divider.

Bail was set at $150,000 /$300,000 – $600,00 bond. James remains in custody at the hospital. His next court date is October 30 at 1:30 p.m.