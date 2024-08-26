Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that led to 19-year-old Paige Gibbons’ death, faces probation

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Shannon Praylor Jr. pleaded guilty in Ontario County Court on Tuesday to charges related to the death of 19-year-old Paige Gibbons of Pittsford.

Praylor admitted to selling the drugs that led to Gibbons’ death. He pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter, third degree possession and sale of a controlled substance, and second degree assault.

According to Gibbons’ family, Praylor is only facing probation.

Police say Gibbons and her friend believed the pill they bought from Praylor was Percocet. Instead, it was 100% fentanyl.

Gibbons’ tragic story was featured in an ad with her parents during this year’s Super Bowl game, warning people of the dangers of drug use.

Randy Cimino from Gates to Recovery, a local drug recovery advocate, says he feels Praylor deserves a harsher punishment.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry that our criminal justice system failed you, our communities, to stand up and actually do something here. Because that family has been completely failed in this point. To give this guy probation… Absolutely ridiculous. There should be a consequence for that life that was taken,” Cimino said.

Praylor is scheduled to appear again in court in October of this year.

