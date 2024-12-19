Man to serve 9 years for role in Henrietta Microtel Inn kidnapping and sex trafficking case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has agreed to a plea deal in a kidnapping and sex trafficking case.

Cordell Brooks, along with Shuntiayan Sims, was caught on video committing the kidnapping at the Henrietta Microtel Inn in July of last year.

Deputies say the woman kidnapped was being prostituted, and was trying to get help when she was taken. Officials say the two men dragged a woman from the lobby of the hotel in Henrietta, taking her to a vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators found the car — with all three people inside — in the area of Joseph Avenue and Sullivan Street in the city of Rochester.

Photo: Still image from hotel security cam footage of the kidnapping (7/6/23)

Brooks will serve nine years in prison for aiding and abetting a kidnapping. Sims pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assault in October of 2023.

Investigators revealed that Brooks and Sims forced a woman into prostitution and assaulted her when she attempted to escape.

