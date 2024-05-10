Onondaga County DA will not investigate DA Sandra Doorley

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney and chair of the State DAs Ethics Committee will not investigate Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley after video shows her arguing with a police officer.

Ontario County DA William Fitzpatrick said in a statement that he initially agreed to conduct the investigation but, soon after, the governor announced that she is referring the investigation to the Prosecutorial Conduct Commission. Fitzpatrick said that both he and Doorley agreed that the commission would be a more proper way to investigate her actions.

Body-worn camera footage that went viral shows Doorley arguing with the Webster Police officer in her garage on Monday, April 22. The officer tried to pull her over for speeding but, instead, Doorley drove home while calling the Webster Police chief.

In an interview with News10NBC, Doorley apologized for her actions, saying she had no good reason for why she didn’t pull over.