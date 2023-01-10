Opening statements begin Wednesday in trial of Rochester man charged in Jan. 6 riot on capitol

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A jury was chosen on Monday in the case against a Rochester man charged in the January 6th riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Opening statements begin on Wednesday in the trial of five alleged members of the Proud Boys, including Dominic Pezzola.

He can be seen in videos smashing a capitol window with a police shield. If convicted of seditious conspiracy – they face up to 20 years in prison.

More about Pezzola: