Opening statements begin Wednesday in trial of Rochester man charged in Jan. 6 riot on capitol
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A jury was chosen on Monday in the case against a Rochester man charged in the January 6th riot on the U.S. Capitol.
Opening statements begin on Wednesday in the trial of five alleged members of the Proud Boys, including Dominic Pezzola.
He can be seen in videos smashing a capitol window with a police shield. If convicted of seditious conspiracy – they face up to 20 years in prison.
More about Pezzola:
- Jan. 6 insurrection accused Proud Boy Pezzola arraigned on “seditious conspiracy” (June 2022)
- Dominic Pezzola indicted on new charges (June 2022)
- Dominic Pezzola pleads not guilty to indictment charges (March 2022)
- Rochester man charged in Capitol Riot also named in indictment against Proud Boys leader (March 2022)
- Feds release new video of Rochester man charged in January 6 US Capitol attack (Sept. 2021)
- Rochester man named in lawsuit filed by Capitol Police officers over Jan. 6 riot (Aug. 2021)