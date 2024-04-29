Protesters demand accountability for DA’s behavior while interacting with officer

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of people protested outside the office of Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley on Monday, demanding accountability after a viral video shows her arguing with a Webster Police officer.

The protest came just hours after Doorley released an apology video for her behavior, saying she “did not treat this police officer with the respect he deserved.”

Webster Police tried to pull Doorley over on Phillips Road for speeding last Monday, April 22. Instead of stopping, Doorley drove home while calling Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to say that she would talk to officers at her house. While in her garage, Doorley began arguing with the officer. She also called the chief a second time, asking him to tell officers to “leave her alone.” You can see the full body-worn camera video here.

The protest got a little heated at moments. There was some pushing and shoving between protesters and counter-protesters, but ultimately it ended peacefully. Some said the protest was taking things overboard, while others wanted to see Doorley step down and be held accountable for her actions.

One man said Doorley has done enough for the community and, though we can’t change what happened, we can move forward.

Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude who died after being restrained by Rochester Police officers in 2020, was also at the protest. He said Doorley should be charged just like anyone else would be for the way she treated the officer.

“If that would’ve been another individual, Black or Brown, it doesn’t matter. She would’ve did the same thing, she would’ve boss stamped that traffic stop, resisting arrest, misconduct whatever you want to call it. But she would’ve sealed that with a boss stamp with her name on it,” Prude said.

Randy Cimino spoke in support of Doorley “Let’s take every one of us standing here, have we ever made a bad decision that we regretted, have we ever had a bad day and done something we wish we couldn’t,” he said. “We can’t change what happened. What we can do is take a person that has given so much and and walk her through this and make it right.”

Protesters ultimately made their way to the Hall of Justice where they dispersed.