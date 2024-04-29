WATCH: DA Sandra Doorley releases video apologizing for behavior during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has released a video apologizing for arguing with a Webster Police officer during a traffic stop. You can watch the video in this story.

Police body-worn camera footage from the traffic stop on Monday, April 22 went viral. In Doorley’s apology video, she said she takes full responsibility for her actions and “did not treat this police officer with the respect he deserved.”

Webster Police tried to pull Doorley over on Phillips Road for speeding. Instead of stopping, Doorley drove home while calling Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to say that she would talk to officers at her house. While in her garage, Doorley began arguing with the officer. She also called the chief a second time, asking him to tell officers to “leave her alone.” You can see the full body-worn camera video here.

Doorley started her apology video by saying “I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to. And for that, I am so sorry.” Doorley said that she was driving home from work, where she was dealing with the three recent homicides and watched a video of a cab driver being murdered. She was also still reeling from a frightening medical concern her husband received that afternoon.

“We all have bad days and stress. And it was wrong for me to take it out on an officer who was simply doing his job,” she said. “…Police already have a tough job and that day, I made that officer’s job harder.”

Doorley said she would hold herself accountable by referring the incident to a district attorney from another county for review. She will also self-report to the grievance committee and will take ethics training. Doorley also said she pleaded guilty to the speeding ticket and will pay the fine.

“I’ve been humbled by my own stupidity and I’m fully to blame. I will make this right. I ask for your forgiveness,” she said.

On Sunday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement saying that she will refer the traffic stop incident to the New York State Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct. In addition, all nine Rochester City Council members are calling for New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate Doorley’s behavior. Some county legislators are also calling for an investigation.

Local activist group Save Rochester Inc. is organizing a protest demanding Doorley’s resignation on Monday outside her office.