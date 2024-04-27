‘You’re supposed to do what they tell you to do’: Residents, officials reacting to video of DA’s interaction with police officer

Residents, officials reacting to DA's interaction with police officer

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Questions are swirling after the release of police body-worn video footage showing Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley arguing with a Webster Police officer over a speeding ticket at her home after allegedly refusing to pull over on Monday.

“If I did something like that, I would have gotten pushed down under the bus and run over,” said John Monroe, a lifelong resident of Rochester.

Webster Police tried to pull Doorley over on Phillips Road on Monday, April 22, for speeding. Instead of stopping, Doorley called Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to say she would talk to officers at her house. At the house, she called the chief a second time, asking him to tell officers to “leave her alone.”

Rochester City Council members are now calling for New York State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate Doorley’s behavior. In a letter sent to the Attorney General’s Office Saturday morning, all nine City Council members say they are united in their call for an investigation into what happened and “accountability in this matter would demonstrate that no one, regardless of their position, is above the law.”

That sentiment is shared by some of the people News10NBC spoke with today — like John Monroe, who says he has lived in Monroe County his whole life and never would have been treated the way Doorley was if he didn’t stop immediately for a police officer.

“You’re supposed to do what they tell you to do — step behind your vehicle. Not go to your house. It doesn’t work like that,” Monroe said.

Officials are reacting to the body camera video, too.

In a statement, Monroe County Democratic Committee Chairman Stephen DeVay said, in part, “Sandra Doorley’s behavior during a routine traffic stop is the latest example of law-and-order Republicans nationwide and in Monroe County demonstrating they think the law doesn’t apply to them.

“I call on Sandra to honor her initial statement — ‘Nobody, including your district attorney, is above the rule of law’ — by issuing an apology to the community she serves and a plan to do better moving forward.”

Doorley is a Republican. News10NBC has reached out to the Republican committee chair too, but he has not yet gotten back to us.

At the county level, some Monroe County legislators have begun to weigh in as well — including Assistant Majority Leader Albert Blankley, a Democrat, who encouraged an investigation by the county Office of Public Integrity. He also encouraged an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Blankley’s statement reads in part: “The body worn camera (BWC) footage of a traffic stop involving Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and her subsequent actions raise significant ethicaland legal concerns. Her stated disregard for the rule of law, disrespect of and attempts to evade the officer, and the release of a misleading and factually incorrect statement following the incident deserve investigation by the Monroe County Office of Public Integrity (OPI) under its duty to investigate ‘Obstructing, resisting against or tampering with a public servant’ as well as any other actions that office deems appropriate.”

Five other county legislators, all Democrats, also issued a statement Saturday requesting Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General James investigate Doorley’s behavior, and also requested the county OPI and ethics board look into it.

The statement — from legislators Ricky Frazier, William Burgess, Lystra Batholomew McCoy, Santoz Cruz and Rose Bonnick — reads in part: “As elected officials, we are not above the law and should be held to a higher standard. Average citizens need to know that elected officials are held accountable as would any other person. This type of behavior is disturbing and requires the fullest scrutiny and disciplinary action. Incidents like this shed light on the inequities of our criminal justice system. This behavior is an unfortunate display of privilege and should not be swept under the rug.”

In her own statement, legislator Rachel Barnhart, also a Democrat, said that only the governor has the authority under the state constitution to initiate an investigation that can lead to removal. She said Webster Police could request another police agency to review the incident.

“This incident is not just about a speeding ticket. It’s about abuse of power and double standards, particularly for Black and Brown motorists,” Barnhart stated, adding, “… No matter what, Doorley should face cameras, take hard questions, apologize, and address the deep inequities in our criminal justice system.”

The District Attorney’s Office has not responded to interview requests or released a new statement since the release of the body-cam video Friday. Webster Police have not returned requests for comment.