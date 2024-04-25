RCSD board will hold forum Thursday to discuss selection of interim superintendent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Board of Education is holding a public forum on Thursday evening to discuss the selection of an interim superintendent.

This forum comes after the current Rochester City School District’s superintendent, Dr. Carmine Peluso, announced that he will leave the district to lead the Churchville-Chili Central School District. Peluso’s last day will be on June 30. The district has had eight different superintendents in 12 years.

The forum is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Central Administrative Offices located at 131 West Broad Street in Conference Room 3A/B. If you would like to speak at the meeting, you can call the Board of Education office at 262-8525 or send an email to publichearing@rcsdk12.org by noon on Thursday.