Remembering the West Webster firefighters lost in Christmas Eve shooting 12 years ago

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Tuesday, December 24, marks 12 years since the tragic Christmas Eve shooting that claimed the lives of two West Webster firefighters.

Mike Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19, were shot and killed on December 24, 2012, while stepping out of a firetruck at the scene. They were among the firefighters who got there after a man set his home and car on fire on Lake Road in Webster.

The man opened fire on the first responders, injuring two other firefighters and a Greece police officer.

