RGE gas lines not linked to Greece house explosion

GREECE, N.Y. — RG&E officials have confirmed that their gas lines did not cause or contribute to the explosion that occurred on Monday morning. Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean was on Stone Road in Greece, where the property remains an active investigation site.

Footage from a neighbor’s security camera captured a flash of light followed by the house collapsing.

RG&E stated:

“We thoroughly tested our gas line to the home. These tests demonstrate that our gas lines did not cause or contribute to this event. We are confident it was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the community.”

Neighbor Ann Marie Wilcox expressed relief.

“I guess it’s reassuring to know that it’s not a gas line coming to the house and that maybe it was something in the house.”

Ann Marie and Mark Wilcox, who live next door, were deeply affected by the event.

“Unsettling. You look outside and it comes back to you. You can’t get away from it.” He added. “Awful. The dread. It’s such a shock to the system.”

A family of three survived the blast and escaped the house. The Monroe County Fire Bureau is leading the investigation, but they have not provided an update. RG&E believes this was an isolated incident and whatever caused it is not a threat to the neighborhood here.

The police and fire departments have not released the names of the individuals inside the house. The man who lived there is in satisfactory condition at Strong, while a woman remains in guarded condition.

