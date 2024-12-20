Salvation Army seeks help to reach $250,000 goal, $12,000 short with days left in campaign

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is nearing its end, and they are urging the community to contribute.

Friday, the organization is promoting a special initiative, asking for donations of $20 on the 20th.

The Salvation Army is currently $12,000 short of their $250,000 goal. Volunteer bell ringers will be stationed at over 30 locations throughout Monroe County until 11 p.m. Friday. To donate online, click here.

You can find Red Kettles at the following stores around Monroe County until December 24.

Walmart

Eastview Mall

Marketplace Mall

JCPennys

Hobby Lobby

Tops Friendly Markets

If you’d like to volunteer as a bell ringer, there’s still time. To sign up, click this link.

