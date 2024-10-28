Suspect in April machete attack pleads guilty, 20-year sentence awaits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend with a machete has taken a plea deal.

David Lampman pled guilty today to first-degree assault. He’ll be sentenced to 20 years in prison in December.

Tina Schreib lost her arm, and part of her skull, suffered major internal injuries in the attack back in April, and spent two months in the hospital fighting for her life. The hospital gave her 58 units of blood.

Months after the attack, Tina sat down with News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke to share her story.

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.