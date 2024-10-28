Suspect in April machete attack pleads guilty, 20-year sentence awaits
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend with a machete has taken a plea deal.
David Lampman pled guilty today to first-degree assault. He’ll be sentenced to 20 years in prison in December.
Tina Schreib lost her arm, and part of her skull, suffered major internal injuries in the attack back in April, and spent two months in the hospital fighting for her life. The hospital gave her 58 units of blood.
Months after the attack, Tina sat down with News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke to share her story.
RELATED:
- Man charged after woman stabbed with apparent machete on Dewey Avenue
- Brothers want justice for their mother, fighting for life after machete attack
- ‘I never gave up’: Rochester woman who survived brutal machete attack shares her story of resilience
- Rochester man accused of machete attack pleads not guilty
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.