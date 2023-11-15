Teens accused of Clyde-Savannah locker room sexual assault will appear in court
LYONS, N.Y. — The students at Clyde-Savannah High School accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old in the boys locker room will face a judge on Wednesday.
The students – ages 15, 16, and 17 – are charged with aggravated sex abuse, forcible touching, and hazing. In addition, a 16-year-old is charged with unlawful surveillance.
Police said the sexual assault was recorded and shared on social media. News10NBC will be at the Wayne County Courthouse in Lyons for the court appearance.
