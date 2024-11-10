Week 10: Buffalo Bills take on Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 1 p.m.

Currently, the Bills are number one in the AFC East with seven wins and two losses for the season. The Colts are sitting at number two in the AFC South with four wins and five losses.

This week, the Bills signed two players to bolster their defensive line, Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson. On the other hand, the Bills offensive may have a tougher time with Keon Coleman out with a wrist injury.

You can catch the kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS or on the following streaming services:

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Paramount+

fuboTV

Slin

Vidgo

DirecTV

Spectrum

If you want to listen to the game on the radio, it will be on WCMF 96.5