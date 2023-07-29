2023 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 3: Jordan Poyer heading into season reenergized

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – Shortly into his post practice press conference, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he’s feeling really good.

Jordan Poyer says football “is not going to define me.”



Mentions it’s a game that he loves, but “your job doesn’t define you.”



What a perspective. Wow. #BillsMafia — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) July 28, 2023

“Might say I’m 32 [years old] on paper but I’m out here feeling like I’m 26 again,” the All-Pro said.

Poyer re-signed with the team in the offseason after speculation that he was out the door.

“That was kind my first time going through free agency in the offseason and it was pretty crazy,” he added. “But like I said earlier, I’m super blessed and super grateful to be here with the guys.”

His fellow safety, Micah Hyde is feeling good physically after sustaining a season-ending neck injury last year in Week 2.

“I feel amazing,” Hyde said. “I’ve never felt better, to be honest.”

Hyde, 32, is heading into his seventh season with the Bills and the 11th of his NFL career. He’s been a cornerstone the defense since arriving in 2017.

The loss of Nyheim Hines due to a jet ski accident was a bit of blow to Buffalo, mainly on special teams. He was their primary punt/kick returner upon arriving last year and would’ve likely been so again this season. Special Teams Coordinator Matthew Smiley mentioned that WR Khalil Shakir and RB Deonte Hardy will be in the fix to replace Hines.

The team has their first off day on Saturday before returning to practice Sunday.