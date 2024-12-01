Bills vs. 49ers: What a win means for Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills are winners of six straight and welcome in last year’s Super Bowl runner-up, the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (9-2) and San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

Kickoff: 8:20, Sunday

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: NBC

What’s at stake?

The Bills would clinch their fifth-straight AFC East Championship with a win over San Francisco. A win would also give them their 10th victory of the season for the sixth-straight season.

With the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) winning on Friday, the Bills can remain half a game back of their AFC West counterpart for first place in the AFC with a win on Sunday

The 49ers are in the NFC West, sit at 5-6 and are in last place of their own division, just one season after making it to the Super Bowl. A win would get the Niners back to .500 on the season and keep them in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Matt Milano

The Bills All-Pro linebacker was activated off the Injured Reserve on Saturday, clearing a potential return for Saturday’s game. He is still listed as questionable, but if he does play, it would be his first regular-season action since week five of last season.

For more on Milano’s return, go here.

Snowy conditions

The Bills are expecting everchanging snow and wind for Sunday’s game. So much so that, they paid fans to help shovel the stadium on Sunday morning. For more on that, go here.

Injury update

The Bills activated Milano and elevated quarterback Mike White and tight end Zach Davidson from the practice squad while contrasting defensive tackle DeWayne Carter. Tight end Dalton Kincaid will not play. Wide Receiver Keon Coleman is listed as questionable.

For the 49ers, they’ll be without All-Pros Nick Bosa on the defensive line and Trent Williams on the offensive line. Quarterback Brock Purdy missed last week’s game against Green Bay but is expected to return.