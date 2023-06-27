Rochester’s Jalen Pickett introduced by Nuggets in Denver

DENVER, CO – After being drafted 32nd overall by the Denver Nuggets last week, Rochester native Jalen Pickett was introduced by the team on Monday afternoon.

New Nuggets and their numbers 🏙 pic.twitter.com/WlxX9kO0ab — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 26, 2023

“I’m really excited,” Pickett said. “To play behind guys like Jamal Murray, [Kentavious] Caldwell-Pope, consistent starters in the league and who have been on championship teams. To get behind guards like that and see what kind of work you have to put in is going to be really big for me and I can’t wait to start.”

Pickett, 23, just completed a strong senior year at Penn State, helping guide the Nittany Lions to an NCAA Tournament appearance and a 1st round win over Texas A&M.

“It’s a great school and it’s a basketball school,” Pickett told News10NBC Sports last week. Now, he’ll reunite with follow Rochester native, Thomas Bryant after Denver traded for him last season.

“He reached out to me and told me it was a great place and everybody was good,” Pickett said on Monday.

The Nuggets tip off NBA summer league play on July 7th against the Milwaukee Bucks.