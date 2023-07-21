Three things to like about Bills 1st rounder Dalton Kincaid

When Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has his sights set on drafting a player, it doesn’t always take much maneuvering to move up in a round. That’s exactly what the GM did back in April, trading with the Jaguars to take the Tight End out of Utah 25th overall.

The apparent everlasting smile on his face when around the team during offseason workouts seems to be anything but insincere. There is a lot of anticipation for the 1st year pro. And there are at least three reasons for fans to be excited he’s in Buffalo.

1) Another weapon for Josh Allen

The obvious one: Kincaid was a solid pass catching tight end at Utah, so much so that Brandon Beane said he had “elite hands.” It’s easy to envision Buffalo using him in different sets/schemes than Dawson Knox, which opens to door to more offensive creativity. If Ken Dorsey plays those cards right, it has the potential to confuse defenses.

2) Doesn’t get too high or low

Not getting wrapped up in a great or bad play can be challenging for some, especially rookies. But Beane mentioned Kincaid’s composure is strong. At rookie minicamps, Kincaid said it was ingrained a while back.

“I kind of got it in high school,” Kincaid said. “My receiver coach called it the ‘five second rule.’ You can be angry about it or happy about it for five seconds but at that point, it doesn’t really matter.”

3) Already showing the love to Bills fans!

Safe to say you’ve won some people over after spending a day in Rochester to meet and greet fans. It’s even better upon realizing that was all for charity. No doubt that Kincaid will be surrounded by people at training camp who want autographs or pictures. Already finding the joy in that makes him an easier guy to root for.