A 19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of Burger King employee

Rochester, N.Y.- On Tuesday, 19-year-old Dashaun Tubbs pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of 19-year-old Sideic Robinson.

On the night of January 14, 2023, Rochester Police went to a Burger King on Lyell Avenue in Rochester to find Burger King employee, Sideic Robinson, with several gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

After a thorough investigation, Tubbs was arrested for the homicide and his involvement in a separate shooting of a 17-year-old on February 23, 2023. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the shooting death of Robinson and criminal possession of a weapon for the February gun possession.

Tubbs will be sentenced to 30 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision on October 16, 2023.

