Body of fallen airman Terry Brayman to return to Rochester area Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The body of a fallen airman from Pittsford returns to Rochester tomorrow.

Major Terry Brayman’s parents, Howard and Glenda Brayman, say they are proud of his service to the country and his entire family loved him dearly. They say the holidays and get-togethers will never be the same.

Major Brayman was one of the eight airmen who died during the Osprey crash off the coast of Japan last month.

His body is set to arrive at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15. News10NBC will broadcast the dignified transfer live and stream it on the website.

Memorial services have been announced. Visiting hours are Thursday, Dec. 21, at Anthony Funeral Chapel on Monroe Avenue in Brighton. The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at First Universalist Church of Rochester on South Clinton Avenue in Brighton. A procession will then go to White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford for his burial.