Body of fallen Cleveland officer will be escorted to Rochester area on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The body of Officer Jamieson Ritter, the 27-year-old Webster native killed in the line of duty in Cleveland, will return to the Rochester area on Tuesday.

Ritter, a McQuaid Jesuit graduate, was shot and killed the morning of the Fourth of July while trying to arrest a suspect. Police agencies will provide an escort as officer Ritter’s body is taken to the Falvo Funeral Home in Webster in the afternoon.

The escort is expected to start around 2 p.m. at the LeRoy-Rochester Exit 47 on the Thruway. A wake will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Browncroft Community Church in Penfield. A memorial service in a Cleveland cathedral on Monday honored Ritter’s service ahead of his body being escorted to the Rochester area. His partner in the Cleveland Police Department spoke about Ritter’s commitment to service.

“He was my best friend, my brother, and the absolute epitome of a police officer,” Officer Brittany Vajusi said.

Officer Ritter’s obituary says he will be buried at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester. The family is asking people to contribute to the Cleveland Police Foundation in his memory. A suspect has been charged with the aggravated murder of Ritter.

Ritter is the son of retired Greece Police Officer Jon Ritter. The elder Ritter was credited with saving lives on Christmas Eve of 2012, when a man set a fire and shot and killed responding firefighters on Lake Road.