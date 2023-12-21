Calling hours for fallen Pittsford native airman are Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The calling hours for Terry Brayman, the Pittsford native U.S. Air Force major who was killed in an aircraft crash, are on Thursday.

Brayman, 32, was one of the eight service members who were killed in the Osprey crash off the coast of Japan during a training mission on Nov. 29. His body was recovered after a more than a week-long search and flown to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport for a dignified transfer ceremony.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Chapel on Monroe Avenue in Brighton. The funeral is Friday starting at 11 a.m. at the First Universalist Church of Rochester on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester. He will be buried at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for people to donate to the Air Commando Association.

Brayman was a 2009 Pittsford Mendon High School graduate. His parents, Howard and Glenda Brayman, released this statement:

“His entire family loved him dearly, and our holidays and get togethers will never be the same. Terry hoped to return to the Rochester area when his Air Force career was over.”