Canandaigua man repeatedly arrested for exposing himself will have parole hearing

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Paul Goodrell, the Canandaigua sex offender who was arrested three times in December for exposing himself to children, will appear in court on Friday morning.

The 54-year-old will find out if his parole status will be revoked. He was most recently arrested on Dec. 22 for public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say he exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl earlier that month at the plaza in Canandaigua off State Route 364 near Moran Road.

Goodrell has been arrested on public lewdness charges at least nine times since 1989 and has spent several years in state prison. According to the state Department of Corrections, he was most recently released on parole in July.

After that, Goodrell was arrested on Dec. 9 for exposing himself to a 7-year-old at a Canandaigua grocery store and trying to lure the child away from their guardians. Then, he was arrested on Dec. 15 for exposing himself to a child under the age 12 at a Farmington grocery store. News10NBC has looked into why Goodrell has been repeatedly arrested and released.

Deputies say Goodrell was also around the Eastview Mall and the surrounding businesses on Dec. 6. They’re asking anyone with who has seen similar incidents to call the sheriff’s office at 585-394-4560.

His court appearance will be at 11 a.m. in Canandaigua City Court.