Community will meet about testing air around Seneca Meadows landfill Wednesday

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls community will meet on Wednesday night to talk about testing the air around Seneca Meadows, the state’s largest landfill.

As News10NBC has reported, Seneca Meadows is set to shut down next year but the landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, is looking to keep it open through 2040 and expand it. The Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted this week to demand that the state investigate the landfill for health impacts before allowing it to continue to operate.

The meeting is happening at the Seneca Falls Community Center at 6 p.m. The nonprofit Seneca Lake Guardian will introduce people to a new air testing program that will monitor the landfill’s toxic emissions.

The one-year program will provide data to address public health concerns in the area. The program’s launch comes weeks before the Department of Environmental Conservation is expected to decide whether to extend the landfill’s operation through 2040.

