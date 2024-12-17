Crescent Beach Restaurant to be seized by U.S. government after owner pleads guilty to check-kiting case

GREECE, N.Y. — New developments have emerged in the ongoing check-kiting case involving a local restaurant owner. The Crescent Beach Restaurant in Greece is set to become the property of the U.S. government.

Court records reveal that Katherine Mott-Formicola has forfeited the restaurant as part of a monetary judgment. Mott-Formicola recently pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering. Her scheme involved over-inflating her bank balances.

She faces a prison sentence ranging from 6 1/2 to 8 years.

