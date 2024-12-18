Criminal complaint: Richard Fluegel Sr. killed by shotgun in Livingston County

OSSIAN, N.Y. — A criminal complaint reveals new details about the killing of Richard Fluegel Sr. in Livingston County. His son, 30-year-old Richard Fluegel Jr., is charged with his father’s murder.

The complaint says Fluegel Jr. intentionally shot his father two times with an illegally owned 12 gauge shotgun. In addition to second-degree murder, the son is charged with criminal use of a firearm.

Investigators believe the murder happened in Ossian around Bonner Road. Deputies began looking for Fluegel Sr. of Irondequoit after his family reported him missing. The next day, investigators found his car in the Village of Dansville.

According to Livingston County deputies, that night, Fluegel Jr. drove his father’s body to the sheriff’s office to turn it in and his defense attorney called 911 to let them know. Fluegel Jr. has pleaded not guilty to murder and all other charges. A grand jury will take up the case.

You can see the full criminal complaint here: