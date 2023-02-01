Damar Hamlin starts challenge to encourage people to learn CPR

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is encouraging people to learn CPR, then challenge three others to do the same.

Hamlin announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he’s partnering with the American Heart Association to start the “3 for Heart CPR Challenge”. The challenge has three steps: watching this video from the American Heart Association to learn about hands-only CPR, donating to the association to fund CPR education, and challenging three others to do the same.

In his Tweet, Hamlin challenged Michelle Obama, LeBron James, and Tom Brady to complete the challenge.

Teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way!



The Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart challenge is live! 3 easy steps to save a life❤️ @tombrady, @michelleobama, and @kingjames you’ve all been challenged!



Throw them 🫶 's up! #3forHeart https://t.co/yn8l8mLT7E pic.twitter.com/FMEr8klEDr — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) February 1, 2023

The challenge comes after the Bills and Bengals medical staff saved Hamlin’s life by performing CPR. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

“I want to thank everyone for their love and support over the past few weeks,” Hamlin said in his video message. “As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.”

Hamlin also released a video on Saturday thanking everyone in Buffalo and around the country who supported him during recovery and donated to his charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive. He attended the Bills vs. Bengals playoff game on Jan. 22, making his iconic heart sign from inside his suite.

“What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football,’ I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world,” he said.

