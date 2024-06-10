Decision 2024: When early voting starts and who’s on your ballot for the NYS Primary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — From Rochester City Court to the 137th district of the New York State Assembly, there are some highly anticipated races in the upcoming New York State Primary Election.

Primary day is on Tuesday, June 25. To vote in the primary, you’ll need to be registered with a political party, unlike for the general election on Tuesday, November 5. In Monroe County, only Democrats have a primary for 2024.

News10NBC has your guide to primary including when early voting starts, who’s on your ballot, and where polling locations are.

What is the Primary Election?

The primary is when candidates of the same party run against each other to determine who will be on the ballot for the general election in November. That’s why you must be both registered to vote and be registered with a political party.

You can learn about registering for a party on the Monroe County Board of Elections website here. You can see if you’re registered for a party, see your election day polling location, or update your registration here.

When does early voting start?

Early voting starts on Saturday, June 15 and runs through Sunday, June 23. During early voting in Monroe County, voters can cast their ballots at any one of these polling locations:

David F. Gantt Recreation Center – 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St., Rochester, NY 14608

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617

Monroe County Office Building – 39 West Main St., Rochester, NY 14612

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 North Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

St. Theodores Catholic Church – 168 Spencerport Road, Rochester, NY 14606

Staybridge Suites Rochester University – 1000 Genesee St., Rochester, NY 14611

Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620

Susan B Anthony House – 17 Madison St., Rochester, NY 14608

The polls are open for early voting from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They’re open from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. On Primary day, Tuesday, June 25, you can only vote at your designated polling location which you can find here.

Which races are there in Monroe County?

Former mayor Lovely Warren is running against Michael Geraci for Rochester City Court judge. Warren, who resigned as mayor back in 2021, announced in March that she would run.

In addition, Rochester City Council member Willie Lightfoot is running against incumbent Demond Meeks for the 137th district of the New York State Assembly. Lightfoot, who also served as a county legislator for ten years, announced that he would run in October of 2023. Meeks has served as an assembly member since fall of 2020.

You can see the list of races and candidates in Monroe County here: