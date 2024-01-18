Deputies: Canandaigua serial flasher arrested again; Accused of following around young girls

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Canandaigua sex offender charged with exposing himself to children three times in December was arrested again on Wednesday.

This time, 54-year-old Paul Goodrell is charged with burglary as a sexual motivated felony. Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say he followed a family with young girls throughout the Walmart in Victor back on Dec. 6, shows surveillance footage. Deputies say he has been banned from all Walmart stores since 2021.

Goorell was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail without bail. He will answer to the charge in Victor Town Court.

Goodrell has been arrested on public lewdness charges at least nine times since 1989 and has spent several years in state prison. According to the state Department of Corrections, he was most recently released on parole in July.

He was most recently arrested for public lewdness on Dec. 22. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say he exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl earlier that month at the plaza in Canandaigua off State Route 364 near Moran Road.

Before that, Goodrell was arrested on Dec. 9 for exposing himself to a 7-year-old at a Canandaigua grocery store and trying to lure the child away from their guardians. Then, he was arrested on Dec. 15 for exposing himself to a child under the age 12 at a Farmington grocery store. News10NBC has looked into why Goodrell has been repeatedly arrested and released.

Deputies said Goodrell was also around the Eastview Mall and the surrounding businesses on Dec. 6. They’re asking anyone with who has seen similar incidents to call the sheriff’s office at 585-394-4560.