Polls will open at 6 a.m.; News10NBC is live with the latest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Election Day is finally here. Tens of thousands of people are expected to cast their ballot in Monroe County when polls open at 6 a.m.

The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump is on the minds of many, with the final NBC News survey showing the candidates neck-and-neck. But all 435 U.S. House seats and 34 of the 100 U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs.

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling location, which may change from year to year. You can check your polling location on your county’s Board of Elections website. You can also see a sample ballot to see what options you have for candidates:

Some candidates, like both presidential candidates, appear twice on the same ballot under different parties. Voters should only fill out one circle in each column, using a blue or black pen.

First-time voters need to provide identification, while those who have voted before only need a signature. Polls are open until 9 p.m.

How to learn more about the candidates’ stances

As part of News10NBC’s election coverage, we offered two minutes of free airtime to each major party candidate to make their case to you. The rules are each candidate gets two minutes, no editing, no advice given to candidates, and each candidate only gets one take. Not everyone took the offer. You can see the candidates’ responses here.

How many people have voted already?

There are about 500,000 registered voters in Monroe County and 133,000 of those voted early – a record-breaking number. Also, 5% of those voted by mail and returned their ballots.

The Monroe County Board of Elections says turnout on Tuesday should be 70% to 80% of registered voters, which means we’re looking at 213,000 people coming out.