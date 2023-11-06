Election Day is Tuesday; Here’s what you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. In Monroe County, Tuesday will be people’s last chance to vote on key contested races such as county executive, state supreme court, and family court.

Election Day comes after nine days of early voting which drew just over 23,300 in Monroe County. Polls on Tuesday will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find your polling location and view your ballot here. On the Monroe County Board of Elections website, you can also see a full list of candidates.

What are the county-wide races?

County executive race: Mark Assini (Republican and Conservative) is challenging incumbent County Executive Adam Bello (Democrat and Working Families). The two candidates faced off in an hour-long debate on tax rates, spending, and public safety. You can see a recap of the debate here.

District attorney: District Attorney Sandra Doorley (Republican and Conservative) is running uncontested. For the first time in 30 years, the Democratic Party doesn’t have a candidate for District Attorney. Read more here.

State Supreme Court (pick two): This year’s candidates are Alex Renzi (Republican and Conservative), Margot Garant (Democrat), and Joe Waldorf (Republican and Conservative). Renzi is from Pittsford and Waldorf from Webster but Margot Garant lives in Long Island. Read about how a Long Island resident got on a local ballot here.

Family Court (pick two): This year’s candidates are Maria Cubillos-Reed (Democrat and Working Families), Maroun Ajaka (Democrat and Working Families), Kristine Demo-Vazquez (Republican and Conservative), and Dandrea Ruhlmann (Republican and Conservative).

What races are specific to the City of Rochester?

Some key races for city residents include Rochester City Court, four of the Rochester City Council districts, and commissioner of schools.

Rochester City Court (pick two): Constance Patterson (Democrat), Jack Elliot (Democrat and Working Families), Campbell Roth (Working Families).

Rochester City Council:

East District: Council Member Mary Lupien (Democrat and Working Families) is running unopposed

Northeast District: Chiara “Kee-Kee” Smith (Working Families) is challenging Council Member Michael Patterson (Democrat and Working Families)

Northwest District: Bridget Monroe (Democrat) is running unopposed

South District: Barbara Rivera (Working Families) is challenging Council Member LaShay Harris (Democrat)

Commissioner of Schools (pick four): Amy Maloy (Democrat and Working Families), Beatriz LeBron (Democrat and Working Families), Isaiah Santiago (Democrat and Working Families), Jacqueline D. Griffin (Democrat), Ricardo Adams (Working Families).

What are the propositions this year?

The two statewide propositions this year both deal with debt limits. Voting in favor of the first proposition would remove the special debt limit for small city school districts, defined by a city with less than 125,000 people. Voting in favor of the second proposition would remove the constitutional debt limits for constructing sewage facilities. You can read the full propositions here.