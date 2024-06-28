Estate of a man led off ambulance in Rochester has filed a lawsuit, citing civil rights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The estate of Julian Coleman – a man who was having trouble breathing, led off an AMR ambulance while en route to the hospital, and died two weeks later – has filed a lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that ambulance workers and Rochester Police officers violated Coleman’s Fourteenth Amendment rights on Nov. 30 by denying him medical care and therefore his civil rights. The lawsuit is against the private ambulance company AMR and the City of Rochester.

As News10NBC has reported, Coleman collapsed within moments of getting off the ambulance along Seneca Avenue. Video shows him lying face-down on a city sidewalk for nearly two and a half minutes in front of EMTs and officers before someone came over to help him. He was eventually loaded back on to an ambulance and taken to the hospital where he eventually died. You can see video of it here.

In one of the videos, you can hear an EMT say the man jumped at her, demanded oxygen, and grabbed her arm. The man tries to explain to the responding police officer saying, “I was freaking out, you would freak out too if you couldn’t breathe.” AMR and the New York State Department of Health are investigating.

The lawsuit said that Coleman never regained consciousness after collapsing on Seneca Avenue. He was hospitalized in intensive care on a respirator, diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury, and taken off life support on Dec. 15.

According to the lawsuit, his death was a “a result of the brain injury suffered” because the EMTs and officers didn’t provide him medical help. It also says Coleman suffered from physical and emotional because he didn’t receive medical help. The lawsuit is seeking “loss of life or hedonic damages”.