Expert speaks about detecting breast cancer ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Breast Cancer Awareness Month starts on Tuesday. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer but, if caught early, it has a 99% survival rate.

News10NBC was live from Elizabeth Wende Breast Care with information on getting screened. Dr. Stamatia Destounis, a breast imaging specialist, spoke about getting a mammogram and explained why breast density matters in screening for cancer.

