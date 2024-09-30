Expert speaks about detecting breast cancer ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Breast Cancer Awareness Month starts on Tuesday. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer but, if caught early, it has a 99% survival rate.
News10NBC was live from Elizabeth Wende Breast Care with information on getting screened. Dr. Stamatia Destounis, a breast imaging specialist, spoke about getting a mammogram and explained why breast density matters in screening for cancer.
