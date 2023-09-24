Extra security at local temple for Yom Kippur

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Extra security will be in place at Temple B’rith Kodesh for Sunday’s Yom Kippur services.That’s according to the temple.

It comes after a disturbance at last week’s Rosh Hashanah services where a man inside started loudly rambling and yelling.

The temple says in addition to enhanced security, Brighton Police will also be on site. Yom Kippur begins Sunday at sundown.

Temple B’rith Kodesh’s services begin Sunday morning at 10 o’clock.

