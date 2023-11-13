Family and friends remember woman killed in murder-suicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a service to remember the woman killed in a murder-suicide in Pittsford nearly three weeks ago.

Loved ones of Jasmine Adams gathered at the Angel Hills Funeral Home on Sunday for her wake. The service was for family and friends.

Adams was murdered on October 24 by domestic violence. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies say Andre Pellam shot her multiple times before he took his own life. Both were found dead inside a home on Tobey Road just after 7 that night.

Her funeral is Monday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you are urged to call Willow Domestic Violence Center’s hotline at 585-222-safe (7233).

