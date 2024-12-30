FBI and DOJ are investigating death of Greece inmate Robert Brooks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice are investigating the death of Robert Brooks, the Greece inmate who died hours after corrections officers beat him.

The FBI Albany Field Office has confirmed that it’s “reviewing the facts and circumstances” around Brooks’ death to “determine the appropriate federal response”. The office said it couldn’t comment further at this time.

Bodycam footage shows corrections officers beating Brooks in a medical exam room at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County on Dec. 9. Brooks died the next day in the hospital. You can see the body-worn camera footage in this story.

One corrections officer has resigned and 13 others have been suspended without pay. Gov. Kathy Hochul is advocating for their firing. Brooks’ attorney told News10NBC the footage was “as bad as anything I have seen”.

The union representing the involved corrections officers released a statement, calling their actions “reprehensible” and “a disgrace to their profession.”