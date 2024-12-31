Flags in New York State will fly at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter

ALBANY, N.Y. — Flags in New York State will fly at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 28 in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Monday night. Carter, the nation’s 39th president, died on Sunday at age 100. After his presidency, he founded The Carter Center with his wife, Rosalynn, and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with peace negotiations and human rights.

Carter’s state funeral will take place on Jan. 9 and President Joe Biden has declared that day a national day of morning.

Carter visited Rochester several times, including the News10NBC studio in 1975 for the public affairs show Newsmaker. Local and state leaders have shared statements on the life and legacy of Carter.