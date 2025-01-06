Four years after Jan. 6, what’s the latest on local people convicted or charged in the Capitol riots?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been four years since rioters breached the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election, in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.

More than 1,500 people have faced federal charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, including several from Rochester. Some people were caught on camera breaking windows, pepper spraying police, and joining the crowd that stormed the Capitol in support of Trump.

James Mault, from Brockport and a member of the Army, and Cody Mattice, a stay-at-home dad from Hilton, were both captured on video using pepper spray during the riots. In 2021, they received sentences of three years and eight months in prison. They were released this past November.

Dominic Pezzola, a self-proclaimed Proud Boys member of Rochester, faced the most severe charges among local participants. Pezzola is currently serving a ten-year sentence. During his sentencing two years ago, he pleaded for leniency but shouted “Trump won” at reporters as he exited the courtroom.

The criminal complaints detail how video surveillance and online communications led to their capture. Authorities continue to apprehend others, such as Sodus resident James Weeks, who was arrested last February. Additionally, a father-son duo, Charles Schimmer Sr. and Logan Schimmer, were caught this past August. Prosecutors say these two Sodus men were among the first to enter the Capitol building.

