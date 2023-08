ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A funeral mass was held on Saturday for the two local Sisters of Mercy who were killed in a crash in Pennsylvania last month.

Sisters Arlene Semesky and Joanne Deck were remembered for their faith and service to their community. Sister Arlene died at the scene of the crash on July 16. Sister Deck died from her injuries the next day. Both women lived at Saint Rita’s Church in Webster.

