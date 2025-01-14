Gov. Hochul will speak about crime, inflation, and education at Tuesday’s State of State

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul will outline her initiatives for 2025 in her State of the State address on Tuesday, including on crime, education, and tackling inflation.

You can livestream the State of the State in this story once it starts at 1 p.m. Key initiatives include a $3 billion inflation refund for 8.6 million New Yorkers and the establishment of a new collaborative crime analysis center, touted as the first of its kind in the country.

Gov. Hochul recently held a “fireside chat” with high school and college students, discussing her focus on education, early careers, youth mental health, and family life. These topics are expected to feature prominently in her address.

On the family front, Hochul plans to create homeownership incentive programs, invest over $100 million in childcare, and enhance education and youth mental health. She also aims to expand the child tax credit to up to $1,000 and push for universal free school meals.

“When a child grows up hungry, that carries with them the rest of their life. It’s a sense of insecurity of never feeling fully nourished, in spirit or mind. It’s hard for kids to focus. It’s hard for adults to focus,” Hochul said in a previous address.

Compared to last year, the governor is still focused on fighting crime, supporting youth and family services, and addressing housing issues. However, this year there seems to be a shift towards getting money directly to the people, rather than solely through initiatives.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.