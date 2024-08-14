High school coach of local track Olympian speaks about her talent and journey

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five athletes from the Rochester area will forever be Olympians after competing in the Paris 2024 games.

Among those is Rush-Henrietta graduate Lanae-Tava Thomas, who competed in the 200-meters on the track and made the semifinals. She represented Team Jamaica.

News10NBC TODAY spoke with Thomas’ high school coach Mike Demay, who said that as he watched Thomas, he had tears in his eyes at times. Coach Demay said he always knew Thomas had the talent. It was just a matter of how far she was going to take her talents.

Demay said he had unmatched excitement after Thomas qualified for the semifinals. Thomas moved up to varsity in eighth grade. She started out doing well at the sectional level and then went on to winning at the state and national level. Demay says she never once took her talents for granted.

“Lanae has a very outgoing, bubbly personality and that’s the first thing you love about her, she has a very carefree spirit,” he said. “But from the first time we saw her, we moved her up when she was in 8th grade and right away, you can tell that this person was going to be a star.”

Demay has been in touch with Thomas. He says there are three Olympians who graduated from Rush-Henrietta, which is something very few school can say. To show off their pride, Rush-Henrietta posted about Thomas’ Olympic journey on social media.

“Our booster club, the athletic department, some student body, they were posting about Lanae, pictures of Lanae making the Olympics, her advancing to the semi-final. It was posted all over social media, Instagram, Facebook, and what not. Just a huge amount of pride,” Demay said.

Thomas spoke with News10NBC in July after qualifying for the Olympics by running 22.34 in the 200-meters.

“When I first crossed the line, I completely forgot it was qualifiers for the Olympics,” she said. “Seeing my parents so excited and so happy, and the crowd so exciting for me, I realized oh my gosh, I just qualified. Because I had no idea. I completely forgot.”

Thomas finished 18th in the semi-finals of the Olympics with a time of 22.77.