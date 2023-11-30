HOLIDAY EVENTS: Roc Holiday Village, Keg Tree lighting, and Holidays at the Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are plenty of upcoming events in the Rochester area to celebrate the holiday season. Here’s guide guide to some of the events on Friday and this weekend to spread some holiday cheer.

Roc Holiday Village (Dec. 1 – Dec. 23)

The fifth annual Roc Holiday Village, featuring holiday-themed shopping, ice skating, music, and the renowned winter igloos in downtown Rochester, opens on Friday at 4 p.m.

The holiday village at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park will run for 17 days. It will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 23 expect on Mondays and Tuesdays. While there, people can shop from 46 vendors, take photos with Santa, hang out at the Triple-O Lodge, and eat from plenty of food trucks.

You can see the schedule, see News10NBC’s live interviews with the co-owner of Roc Holiday Village, and learn more about Saturday’s Lighting of Liberty Pole and parade here.

Genesee Brewing keg tree lighting (Friday, Dec. 1)

Genesee Brewing will hold its annual lighting of the keg tree on Friday at 6:30 p.m. A team of engineers, electricians, and carpenters are working to stack more than 500 empty kegs and then wrap them in dazzling lights. The lighting will be at the Genesee Brew House on Cataract Street.

Keg tree lighting at Genesee Brew House (file)

Holidays at the Market (Nov. 26 – Dec. 10)

Holidays at the Market has returned for the 26th year. People can shop for fresh-cut trees, wreaths, decorations, crafts, and other holiday-themed goods at the Rochester Public Market.

It runs on Sundays Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a special evening market on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. in collaboration with the Market District Business Association. The festivities also include horse-drawn carriage rides, festive lights, music, and Santa. You can learn more about Holidays at the Market and see our coverage of the first day here.