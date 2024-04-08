How can you safely photograph the solar eclipse?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How can you photograph the total solar eclipse on Monday without putting your eyes at risk? First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld explains why you need a solar filter on your camera and how a tripod could help to get a good photo.

News10NBC is Rochester’s Eclipse Headquarters. You can watch our live eclipse coverage through 7:30 p.m. here. You can also see a list of eclipse viewing parties here. The skies will start to darken in the Rochester area around 2:07 p.m. Totality will begin at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds in the city.