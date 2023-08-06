Hundreds of officers on-duty Saturday following Friday night’s violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a series of shootings both Thursday and Friday nights, Rochester seems to have had some peace Saturday night.

We know hundreds of officers were on-duty Saturday night focused on the North Clinton area where those earlier shootings took place.

Police aren’t saying too much Sunday morning. Saturday night was quiet for North Clinton, and as far as we know, the rest of the city.

Police were out in more than full force Saturday night and well into Sunday morning on North Clinton. Rochester Police Chief David Smith told News10NBC, hundreds of officers were on duty from RPD alone.

On top of that, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police also had come into the city. Smith said that was already the plan for this entire weekend. Officers had been a block away before Friday night’s shootings broke out.

One person was killed, and four others were injured —including a 13-year-old girl who was shot in the chest.

“But this here ladies and gentlemen is just lawlessness,” says Mayor Malik Evans. “Because some of the individuals involved in this are old enough to know better. We often talk about our young people, and yes sometimes young people are involved, but there are people who know better — that at 1 o’clock in the morning you should not be fighting in the middle of the street.”

