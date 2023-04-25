Irondequoit Planning Board meets about plans to bring charter school to the town

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The debate continues in Irondequoit over the possibility of a charter school moving to the town.

University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men wants to move to East Ridge Road. On Monday night, the Irondequoit Planning Board continued reviewing plans to renovate an existing property there for the school.

School officials say they’re outgrowing the Lake Avenue location. Some of the changes to the property in Irondequoit include a 5,000-square-foot addition and new access points for the parking lot.

People who live nearby raised concerns about increased traffic and the ability of first responders to access the school. The construction team drawing up the plans says it commissioned a study on the traffic impact of the school. The Irondequoit Town Board still needs to approve the plans.

The Planning Board’s Workshop met on April 10 about the school and the Irondequoit Town Board held a meeting in February.