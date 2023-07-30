Kim Pegula at Bills Training Camp Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — According to News10NBC crews on scene, Kim Pegula is attending Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher on Sunday.

This is the Bills co-owner’s first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest in 2022.

Pegula was in an SUV on the field.

Photo: Jackson Roberts, News10NBC Sports

Back in February, Pegula’s daughter and professional tennis player, Jessica Pegula, shared the information about her mother in an article titled “I Want To Talk To You About My Mom.”

Jessica explained that her sister saved her mother’s life after she went into cardiac arrest. According to the article, her dad woke up and found her mother in cardiac arrest and unresponsive. Kelly Pegula, her sister, performed CPR to save her mother as paramedics were on the way to restore her heartbeat.

Jessica decided to share the story after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game.

Related: